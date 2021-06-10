Ion and lipid transporters specialize for their niche

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 13:11 Hits: 2

Cell viability require that a variety of functions at the cell membrane are maintained properly. P-type ATPases translocate substrates across the membrane, and they have evolved into different types taking care of specific substrates within a diverse range. Now, key structural aspects have been described on how two different types of P-type ATPases -- a Ca2+ transporting Ca2+-ATPase and a lipid transporting P4-ATPase - have adapted to different substrates and physical environments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210610091133.htm