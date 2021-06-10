Dinosaurs lived in greenhouse climate with hot summers, study shows

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 17:56 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed an innovative way to use the clumped isotope method to reconstruct climate in the geological past on the seasonal scale. They show that dinosaurs had to deal with hotter summers than previously thought. The results suggest that in the mid latitudes, seasonal temperatures will likely rise along with climate warming, while seasonal difference is maintained. This results in very high summer temperatures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210610135654.htm