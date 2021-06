Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

A new study has updated the global population estimate for the Critically Endangered Grauer's gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri) -- the world's largest gorilla subspecies -- to 6,800 individuals from a previous global estimate of 3,800 individuals.

