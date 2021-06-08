Monarchs raised in captivity can orient themselves for migration

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:44 Hits: 4

Researchers found monarchs raised in captivity can successfully migrate if given time to orient themselves. They discovered this by equipping the butterflies with tiny radio transmitters and monitoring them for 200 km, debunking previous research that found the butterflies couldn't orient themselves. Monarchs released into the wild flew in the proper direction because they were exposed to natural sunlight cues allowing them to calibrate their internal compasses after being released.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210608154419.htm