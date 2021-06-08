The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Monarchs raised in captivity can orient themselves for migration

Researchers found monarchs raised in captivity can successfully migrate if given time to orient themselves. They discovered this by equipping the butterflies with tiny radio transmitters and monitoring them for 200 km, debunking previous research that found the butterflies couldn't orient themselves. Monarchs released into the wild flew in the proper direction because they were exposed to natural sunlight cues allowing them to calibrate their internal compasses after being released.

