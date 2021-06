Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 00:22 Hits: 3

The experimental, lab-made antibody leronlimab can completely prevent nonhuman primates from being infected with the monkey form of HIV, new research shows. The results will inform a future human clinical trial evaluating leronlimab as a potential pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, therapy to prevent human infection from the virus that causes AIDS.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210607202210.htm