Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 00:22 Hits: 3

Despite the devastating impact the emerald ashborer beetle has had on forests in the eastern and midwestern parts of the U.S., climate change will have a much larger and widespread impact on these landscapes through the end of the century, according to researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210607202213.htm