Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 21:11 Hits: 1

The biggest shark attack in history did not involve humans. A new study by earth scientists has turned up a massive die-off of sharks roughly 19 million years ago. It came at a period in history when there were more than 10 times more sharks patrolling the world's oceans than there are today.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210603171119.htm