Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

There has long been controversy about whether the world's highest region, Tibet, has grown taller during the recent geological past. New results indicate that the 'Roof of the World' appears to have risen by up to 600 meters and the answer was found in underwater lava. The knowledge sheds new light on Earth's evolution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210526132147.htm