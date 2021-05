Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 15:25 Hits: 16

shows that a relaxation in the thick aggregate of icebergs floating at the glacier-ocean boundary of the Jakobshavn Isbræ occurs up to an hour before calving events. This finding may help scientists better understand future sea-level rise scenarios and could also help them predict when major episodes of calving are about to occur.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210527112543.htm