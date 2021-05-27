New study confirms noble false widow spiders bites can result in hospitalization

Articles

Thursday, 27 May 2021

Scientists have published a new study showing that Noble False Widow spiders can deliver a bite that requires hospitalization. The threat posed by the Noble False Widow spider has been debated among spider and healthcare specialists for many years. This new study confirms that some bite victims experience symptoms very similar to the true black widow spiders and some severe cases require hospitalization.

