How do clownfish earn their stripes?

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:18 Hits: 1

Clownfish are instantly recognizable by their white stripes, which appear as they mature from larvae into adults. But how these distinctive patterns form has long remained a mystery. Now, a new study has found that the speed at which these white bars form depends on the species of sea anemone in which the clownfish live. The scientists also discovered that thyroid hormones, which play a key role in metamorphosis, drive how quickly their stripes appear.

