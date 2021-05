Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:37 Hits: 1

Small chemical 'epigenetic' modifications help plants control their genes. Baby plants erase these modifications to start with a fresh genome every generation. Scientists discovered a gene responsible for reinstalling the beneficial modifications important for survival. Reinstalling these modifications on mobile genetic elements called transposons may explain the diversity of flowering plants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520133707.htm