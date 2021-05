Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 00:54 Hits: 2

As the global energy demand continues to grow along with atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide (CO2), there has been a major push to adopt more sustainable and more carbon-neutral energy sources. Solar/wind power and CO2 capture - the process of capturing waste CO2 so it is not introduced into the atmosphere - are two promising pathways for decarbonization, but both have significant drawbacks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210518205435.htm