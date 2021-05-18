Colonization of the Antilles by South American fauna: Giant sunken islands as a passageway

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Fossils of land animals from South America have been found in the Antilles, but how did these animals get there? According to scientists from the CNRS, l'Université des Antilles, l'Université de Montpellier and d'Université Côte d'Azur, land emerged in this region and then disappeared beneath the waves for millions of years, explaining how some species were able to migrate to the Antilles. This study will be published in June 2021 issue in Earth-Science Reviews.

