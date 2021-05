Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 16:49 Hits: 1

Researchers have found a link between traffic-related air pollution and an increased risk for age-related dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. Their study, based on rodent models, corroborates previous epidemiological evidence showing this association.

