Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 21:35 Hits: 2

A family of proteins that sense mechanical force--and enable our sense of touch and many other important bodily functions--also are essential for proper root growth in some plants, according to a study led by scientists at Scripps Research and Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210513173532.htm