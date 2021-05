Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 20:14 Hits: 1

A new study looking at the evolutionary history of the human oral microbiome shows that Neanderthals and ancient humans adapted to eating starch-rich foods as far back as 100,000 years ago, which is much earlier than previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510161448.htm