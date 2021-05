Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 15:20 Hits: 1

Studies of long-term hydro-climatic patterns provide fresh insights into the causes of Australia's strong climate variability which affect extreme wet or dry weather and other conditions vital to water supply, agriculture, the environment and the nation's future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210507112030.htm