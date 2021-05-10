Microneedle patch delivers antibiotics locally in the skin

Articles

Published on Monday, 10 May 2021

MRSA skin infections are often treated with intravenous injection of antibiotics, which can cause significant side effects and promote the development of resistant bacterial strains. To solve these problems, researchers are developing a microneedle patch that delivers antibiotics directly into the affected skin area. New results show that the microneedle patch effectively reduces MRSA bacteria in the skin.

