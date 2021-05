Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 15:35 Hits: 7

Scientists have discovered a key protein that helps the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease to set up house in the cells of humans and other hosts. The findings could offer insights into how other bacteria are able to survive inside cells, knowledge that could lead to new treatments for a wide variety of infections.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510113519.htm