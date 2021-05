Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 14:43 Hits: 3

How is it possible to move in the desired direction without a brain or nervous system? Single-celled organisms apparently manage this feat without any problems: for example, they can swim towards food with the help of small flagellar tails. A research team has now been able to simulate this process on the computer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510104333.htm