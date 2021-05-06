The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hydrogen instead of electrification? Potentials and risks for climate targets

Category: Climate Hits: 8

Hydrogen-based fuels should primarily be used in sectors such as aviation or industrial processes that cannot be electrified, finds a team of researchers. Producing these fuels is too inefficient, costly and their availability too uncertain, to broadly replace fossil fuels for instance in cars or heating houses. For most sectors, directly using electricity for instance in battery electric cars or heat pumps makes more economic sense.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506142118.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version