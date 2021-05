Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 15:20 Hits: 0

Cells talk to each other to coordinate nutrition, waste removal, energy use, and, in some cases, disease progression. The cells that line the surfaces of organs or specific tissues, called epithelial cells, appear to speak two different languages - one for either side of the cell, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210507112026.htm