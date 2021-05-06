The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Artificial color-changing material that mimics chameleon skin can detect seafood freshness

Category: Climate

Scientists have designed an artificial color-changing material that mimics chameleon skin, with luminogens (molecules that make crystals glow) organized into different core and shell hydrogel layers instead of one uniform matrix. The findings demonstrate that a two-luminogen hydrogel chemosensor developed with this design can detect seafood freshness by changing color in response to amine vapors released by microbes as fish spoils.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506142034.htm

