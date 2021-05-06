The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Most human origins stories are not compatible with known fossils

Category: Climate Hits: 2

In the 150 years since Charles Darwin speculated that humans originated in Africa, the number of species in the human family tree has exploded, but so has the level of dispute concerning early human evolution. A new review looks at the major discoveries in hominin origins since Darwin's works and argues that fossil apes can inform us about essential aspects of ape and human evolution, including the nature of our last common ancestor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506142133.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version