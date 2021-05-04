Long-term monitoring shows successful restoration of mining-polluted streams

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 23:16 Hits: 2

Many miles of streams and rivers are polluted by toxic metals in acidic runoff draining from abandoned mining sites, and major investments have been made to clean up acid mine drainage at some sites. A new study based on long-term monitoring data from four sites in the western United States shows that cleanup efforts can allow affected streams to recover to near natural conditions within 10 to 15 years after the start of abatement work.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210504191611.htm