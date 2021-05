Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 15:37 Hits: 1

Researchers have found that mice can sense extremely fast and subtle changes in the structure of odors and use this to guide their behavior. The findings alter the current view on how odors are detected and processed in the mammalian brain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210505113702.htm