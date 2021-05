Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 15:37 Hits: 1

Engineers have created an environmentally friendly leather alternative made from silk. The material can be printed into different patterns and textures, has similar physical properties to real leather, and can withstand the folding, piercing, and stretching typically used to create leather goods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210505113726.htm