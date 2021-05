Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 15:37 Hits: 1

Biologists find cell extrusion, a process that helps organisms eliminated unneeded cells, is triggered when cells can't replicate their DNA during cell division. In humans, extrusion may serve as a way for the body to eliminate cancerous or precancerous cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210505113731.htm