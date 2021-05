Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021

The EPA has proposed to phase out the production of hydrofluorocarbons, the greenhouse gases often used in refrigerators and air conditioners. The move will help not only the environment, but also provides standardized regulations for businesses.

