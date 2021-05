Articles

Published on Monday, 03 May 2021

Exposure to air pollution, even over the course of just a few weeks, can impede mental performance, according to a new study. However, these adverse effects were lessened in people taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin. The study is among the first to explore short-term air pollution exposures and the use of NSAIDs to mitigate their effects.

