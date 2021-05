Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 15:24 Hits: 0

'Superhighways' used by a population of up to 6.5 million Indigenous Australians to navigate the continent tens of thousands of years ago have been revealed by new research using sophisticated modelling of past people and landscapes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210429112406.htm