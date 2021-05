Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021

Melting of the Arctic ice sheets caused rapid methane release from the ocean floor during the last two deglaciations, according to a new study. A similar release is likely to happen today, and should be included in climate models, say the scientists.

