Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021

Researchers have shown that the composition of a baby's first feces -- a thick, dark green substance known as meconium -- is associated with whether or not a child will develop allergies within their first year of life. By analyzing meconium samples from 100 infants, they show that the development of a healthy immune system and microbiota may start well before a child is born.

