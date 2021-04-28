People of color hardest hit by air pollution from nearly all sources

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 18:09 Hits: 5

Various studies show that people of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution in the United States. However, it was unclear whether this unequal exposure is due mainly to a few types of emission sources or whether the causes are more systemic. A new study that models peoples' exposure to air pollution - resolved by race-ethnicity and income level - shows that exposure disparities among people of color and white people are driven by nearly all, rather than only a few, emission source types.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210428140906.htm