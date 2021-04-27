The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How oxygen radicals protect against cancer

Category: Climate Hits: 10

Oxygen radicals in the body are generally considered dangerous because they can trigger something called oxidative stress, which is associated with the development of many chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease. In studies on mice, scientists have now discovered how oxygen radicals, conversely, can also reduce the risk of cancer and mitigate damage to the hereditary molecule DNA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210427094814.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version