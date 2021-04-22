The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Salad or cheeseburger? Your co-workers shape your food choices

Employees' cafeteria purchases -- both healthy and unhealthy foods -- were influenced by their co-workers' food choices, found a large, two-year study of hospital employees. The study made innovative use of cash register data to gain insights into how individuals' social networks shape their health behavior. The research suggests we might structure future efforts aimed at improving population health by capitalizing on how one person's behavior influences another.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210422150341.htm

