Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 16:40 Hits: 5

In northern Hawaii, over 47 tons of plastic and fishing nets were gathered in a cleanup of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, the largest protected marine reserve in the U.S. The debris is set to be incinerated and turned into electricity for Oahu.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0423/Hawaiian-beach-cleanup-turns-up-more-than-47-tons-of-debris?icid=rss