The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Warming seas might also look less colorful to some fish: Here's why that matters

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Climate change is driving some fish into cooler, deeper waters. Now they may be faced with another challenge: how to make sense of a world drained of color. Researchers report that even small increases in depth could make it harder for fish to discern the hues they use to find food, friends and family. They are trying to predict which species will be most impacted, and whether they'll be able to adapt.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210421200127.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version