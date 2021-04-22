Warming seas might also look less colorful to some fish: Here's why that matters

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 00:01 Hits: 2

Climate change is driving some fish into cooler, deeper waters. Now they may be faced with another challenge: how to make sense of a world drained of color. Researchers report that even small increases in depth could make it harder for fish to discern the hues they use to find food, friends and family. They are trying to predict which species will be most impacted, and whether they'll be able to adapt.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210421200127.htm