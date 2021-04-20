The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New catalyst for lower CO2 emissions

Perovskites have so far been used for solar cells, as anode materials or electronic components rather than for their catalytic properties. Now scientists have succeeded in producing a special perovskite that is excellently suited as a catalyst for converting CO2 into other useful substances, such as synthetic fuels. The new perovskite catalyst is very stable and also relatively cheap, so it would be suitable for industrial use.

