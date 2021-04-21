Complexity of microplastic pollution

Articles

Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Microplastics -- small plastic pieces less than 5 millimeters in length -- are ubiquitous in the environment, and they can have significant effects on wildlife. A new study reveals that there are multiple impacts of different microplastics -- with varying sizes, shapes, and chemical makeup -- to the survival, growth, and development of larval fathead minnows, an important prey species in lakes and rivers in North America.

