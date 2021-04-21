Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Categorization is the brain's tool to organize nearly everything we encounter in our daily lives. Grouping information into categories simplifies our complex world and helps us to react quickly and effectively to new experiences. Scientists have now shown that also mice categorize surprisingly well. The researchers identified neurons encoding learned categories and thereby demonstrated how abstract information is represented at the neuronal level.

