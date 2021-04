Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 17:19 Hits: 7

Scientists have figured out how to modify CRISPR's basic architecture to extend its reach beyond the genome and into what's known as the epigenome -- proteins and small molecules that latch onto DNA and control when and where genes are switched on or off.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210416131923.htm