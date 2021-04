Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 0

Snow cover in the Alps has been melting almost three days earlier per decade since the 1960s. This trend is temperature-related and cannot be compensated by heavier snowfall. By the end of the century, snow cover at 2,500 meters could disappear a month earlier than today, as simulations by environmental scientists at the University of Basel demonstrate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210416120011.htm