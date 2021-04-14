New method of artificially creating genetic switches for yeast

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021

A group of researchers has successfully developed a flexible and simple method of artificially producing genetic switches for yeast, a model eukaryotic organism. Genetic switches are necessary in order to artificially generate new functions in an organism. The researchers established a platform for creating genetic switches that could be applied to the development of sophisticated, artificially controlled yeast cells to produce large quantities of valuable compounds.

