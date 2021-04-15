The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Modelling ancient Antarctic ice sheets helps us see future of global warming

In order to get a sense of what our future may hold, scientists have been looking to the deep past. Now, new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which combines climate, ice sheet and vegetation model simulations with a suite of different climatic and geologic scenarios, opens the clearest window yet into the deep history of the Antarctic ice sheet and what our planetary future might hold.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415170534.htm

