Climate change is making it harder to get a good cup of coffee

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:35 Hits: 3

Ethiopia may produce less specialty coffee and more rather bland tasting varieties in the future. This is the result of a new study by an international team of researchers that looked at the peculiar effects climate change has on Africa's largest coffee producing nation. Their results are relevant both for the country's millions of smallholder farmers, who earn more on specialty coffee than on ordinary coffee, as well as for baristas and coffee aficionados around the world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414113543.htm