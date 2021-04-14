The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Roadside invader: The higher the traffic, the easier the invasive common ragweed disperses

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Common ragweed is an annual plant whose allergenic pollen affects human health. It's an invasive species particularly well-adapted to living at roadsides. New research found high population growth along high-traffic roads even in shaded and less disturbed road sections, suggesting that seed dispersal by vehicles and by road maintenance can compensate, at least partly, for less favorable habitat conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414113547.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version