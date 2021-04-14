The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate change is making Indian monsoon seasons more chaotic

If global warming continues unchecked, summer monsoon rainfall in India will become stronger and more erratic. This is the central finding of an analysis by a team of researchers that compared more than 30 state-of-the-art climate models from all around the world. The study predicts more extremely wet years in the future - with potentially grave consequences for more than one billion people's well-being, economy, food systems and agriculture.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414100141.htm

