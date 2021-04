Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 12:14 Hits: 1

Researchers previously focused on the roles of these complex structures in resisting pressure on the shell, but new researchers provide evidence for a different hypothesis. Complex sutures, they found, retained more liquid through surface tension, possibly helping the ammonoids fine-tune their buoyancy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210413081415.htm